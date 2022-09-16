Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

