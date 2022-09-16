Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

