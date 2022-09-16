Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $121,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $143,671,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $465.65 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $889.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.