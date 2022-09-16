Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $173,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $31.86 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

