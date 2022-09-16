SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Director J. Steven Beabout Acquires 28,304 Shares

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) Director J. Steven Beabout acquired 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $32,266.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,059.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J. Steven Beabout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, J. Steven Beabout acquired 10,000 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, J. Steven Beabout acquired 100 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $117.00.

SOBR Safe Price Performance

SOBR Safe stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe

About SOBR Safe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SOBR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.64% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

