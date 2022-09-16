Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $271.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.03 and its 200 day moving average is $301.44.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

