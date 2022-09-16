Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,227 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $6,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $6,525,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.