Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declines By 24.3%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. WEG has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.