Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Declines By 28.4%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

VAT Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $256.60 on Friday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $221.00 and a twelve month high of $485.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

