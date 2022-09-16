Short Interest in SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Drops By 17.1%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

SolarWindow Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDW opened at $2.48 on Friday. SolarWindow Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.