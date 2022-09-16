Robert W. Baird Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Neutral

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $355.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $450.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.49. Adobe has a 52 week low of $305.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.