RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $259.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $708.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.60.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

