Rempart Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.