Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.98. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

