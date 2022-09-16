PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 434,913 shares.The stock last traded at $44.93 and had previously closed at $45.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

