PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

