Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Pegasystems stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

