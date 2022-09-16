Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Itai Perry Sells 3,700 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $22,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,642 shares in the company, valued at $543,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.00 and a beta of 1.00. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

