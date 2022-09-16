Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Itai Perry Sells 3,700 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $22,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,642 shares in the company, valued at $543,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.00 and a beta of 1.00. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

