Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 134,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,013,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 163,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.53 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

