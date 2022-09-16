Park National Corp OH Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

