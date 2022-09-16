Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 540,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

