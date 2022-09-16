Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,273 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $206,000. American Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

