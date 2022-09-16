Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 565 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

