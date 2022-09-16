Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,554 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,896.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.