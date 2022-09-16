Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

