Orakuru (ORK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,131.00

Orakuru (ORK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Orakuru coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orakuru has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. Orakuru has a total market cap of $14,531.73 and approximately $11,131.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 488.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orakuru Profile
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Orakuru Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Orakuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orakuru and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.