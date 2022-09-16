Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.24 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

