Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 9,764 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Shares of COST stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

