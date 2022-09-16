Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $90,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.