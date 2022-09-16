Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $64,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.