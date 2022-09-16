Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.98. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

