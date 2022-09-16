Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $189.98. The company has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

