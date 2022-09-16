Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $413.59 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

