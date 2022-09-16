Offit Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Visa by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 2.0 %

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

