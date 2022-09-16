NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 30,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 69,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

