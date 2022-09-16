New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading 3.9% Higher

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. 173,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,521,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$771.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59.

Insider Transactions at New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 47,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,116,878.44. In other news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 47,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,116,878.44. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,841.03. Over the last three months, insiders bought 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

