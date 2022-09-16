Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading 33.3% Higher

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 857,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 302,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.