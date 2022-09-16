Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

