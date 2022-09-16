MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) COO Ricardo Rivera Buys 21,000 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) COO Ricardo Rivera purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,691 shares in the company, valued at $51,000.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

Shares of MSPR stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

