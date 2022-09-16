Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch Buys 795 Shares

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Koch bought 795 shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $11,090.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $15.50.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

