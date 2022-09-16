Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 64,139 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

