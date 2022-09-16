Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $165.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

