Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

