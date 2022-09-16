Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 219.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,710.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,549.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,466.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,837.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

