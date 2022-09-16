Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $117,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DoorDash by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $370,614.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of DASH opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

