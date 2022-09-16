Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $225,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Realty Income by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Realty Income by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128,140 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Realty Income by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

O stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

