Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

