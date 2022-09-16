Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.0 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $316.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

