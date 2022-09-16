Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

