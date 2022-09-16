Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 11,900 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.